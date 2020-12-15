Pete Buttigieg to join Biden’s team as transportation secretary

Biden and Buttigieg’s relationship has been good ever since the Democratic primaries

According to CNN, President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Pete Buttigieg to be the transportation secretary and the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ+ Cabinet Secretary should his nomination be successful.

Buttigieg, who ran for the Democratic Presidential nomination against Biden in 2020, quickly rose in popularity at the beginning of this year. Some critics said that at 38-years-old, the former mayor was too young with too little experience for the presidency as he has never held federal office, according to Reuters. But this position, according to CNN, could give him that needed experience.

Although there are reports that Buttigieg was considered more many roles, his background in urban affairs could have contributed to his being chosen for this position. This role is an important one in Biden’s new infrastructure package as the transportation secretary “oversees U.S. highways, air travel and transit systems,” according to Reuters.

Though many on social media were excited about Buttigieg’s new role, Jordan Giger, a Black Lives Matter leader in South Bend, said he has not done enough about the racism rampant in South Bend. Buttigieg has said this is not true.

Biden and Buttigieg’s relationship has been good ever since the Democratic primaries. Once Buttigieg dropped out, he endorsed Biden and even campaigned for him. Biden has reportedly spoken very highly of the former mayor, according to CNN.

Though he was just the mayor of the relatively small city, South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg gained a cult following due to his stellar social media presence and caucus performances. He declared himself to be the winner of the Iowa caucus, though the official results were less clear.

Biden has promised to have an extremely diverse Cabinet so as to reflect the core of the nation. Buttigieg, who came out in 2015,also served in Afghanistan in 2014 as an Intelligence Officer.

