Megan Thee Stallion says she, Beyoncé may perform at Grammys together

The two have never performed their hit together live

It looks like the Grammy Awards may get ‘Savage’ when they air in 2021. Megan Thee Stallion says she and Beyoncé may perform together at the ceremony.

Beyonce, left, Megan Thee Stallion, right, collaborated for the “Savage (Remix)” earlier this year. (Photo: Instagram)

This year has seen incredible innovation in terms of airing awards shows amid a global pandemic, and it looks like the Grammys is the next show up for the challenge. The ceremony is set to air on Jan. 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and the list of performers is already being pulled together for the annual event.

Megan Thee Stallion recently spoke with the Los Angeles Times, where she spilled the beans on plans for her performance at the ceremony. In the piece, Megan reveals that she’s in talks to perform “Savage” with Beyoncé.” Considering the song was one of the biggest of the year, it would be a highlight of the show to recognize the two Black, Texas-born women who made it one of the most popular collaborations in 2020. It would also mark the first time the two would perform the song together live, something fans have been clamoring for since the recording dropped.

Megan is nominated for four Grammy awards, a victory lap after a record-breaking year. Beyoncé is nominated for multiple Grammys including for her the single she dropped on Juneteenth, “Black Parade,” as well as Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl, from the Black Is King project.

Megan recently spoke about her connection with Beyoncé and Jay-Z on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, comparing how the couple give her advice. While a performance confirmation is not official yet for Megan and Queen Bey, you can tune in on Jan. 31 to see if these two will take home some Grammys.

