Megan Thee Stallion: Jay-Z gives advice ‘the turnt up way,’ Beyoncé ‘says it way nicer’

After smashing records with her 2020 collaboration with Queen Bey, Megan Thee Stallion is dishing on her relationship with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. While on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Megan opened up on the way they mentor her and explained that Jay-Z gave advice “the turnt up way”, while Beyoncé “says it way nicer.”

The superstar rapper appeared on Colbert’s late-night show on Wednesday and discussed the monumental year she has had from her four Grammy nominations to her Rapper of the Year GQ Cover. When covering the massive success of “Savage Remix (feat. Beyoncé),” Colbert asked Megan who gave better advice: Beyoncé or Jay-Z?

Megan excitedly gushed to Colbert, explaining that Jay-Z will tell her, “Megan, girl you need to be somewhere driving a boat. Turn up. Have a good time. Forget them people.” Conversely, she told Colbert that Beyoncé, “is just like, ‘Look queen, just rise above,’” and that the singer said it “the nicer way.”

Megan also explained how much of a fan of Beyoncé she has always been, sharing with Colbert that she remembers seeing Destiny’s Child in concert and how it was “just amazing.” She explained, “Just being from Houston, you have to know what Beyoncé just means to us. She’s like the standard, so being able to just speak to Beyoncé now, I’m like, girl, pat on the back because this is great.”

It doesn’t look like Megan’s hot streak will be slowing down anytime soon. She just dropped her debut album Good News to rave reviews and massive first week sales, and “WAP (feat. Cardi B)” has been declared the Song of the Year by publications such as Rolling Stone and Pitchfork. Her latest single, “Body” (like “Savage”) has also turned into a viral TikTok challenge, with fans dancing along to the song’s signature choreography all across the internet.

Watch her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.

