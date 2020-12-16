Christina Milian reportedly married Matt Pokora before pregnancy announcement

The baby-to-be will be the couple's second child.

Loading the player...

Although many fans recently raised their concerns about Christina Millian‘s relationship status, the speculations are finally being put to rest.

According to Public, a French magazine, Christina Milian reportedly married Matt Pokora before their pregnancy announcement last Thursday.

Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Christina Milian attends The Hair-Tique presented by Phil On Hair at Goya Studios on Sept. 21, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Read More: Christina Milian and boyfriend, Matt Pokora, welcome baby boy Isaiah!

The 39-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram on December 10, 2020, to announce the new surprise addition to her family. Millian posted a picture of her holding her baby bump on the beach with a breathtaking sunset backdrop. In the photo, her husband is smothering the baby-to-be with kisses.

The picture, captioned “You and me + 3 #morelove” immediately caught the attention of many and now has over 800,000 likes. Pokora also shared a photo of their 10-month-old son Isaiah and his mother, with a caption in French that translates, “Isaiah is already a protective big brother.”

Now The Shade Room is reporting that Milian and Pokora actually got married just 24 hours before the Instagram post, giving the couple another wonderful reason to celebrate.

The couple got married in Paris this December, at the city town hall where reportedly the mayor of Paris officiated the ceremony. According to Public, Milian was wearing a “white satin dress instead of a large wedding gown,” and after they both said “I do” the newlyweds “enjoyed an intimate lunch with their friends and family at Les Jardins du Faubourg restaurant.”

Read More: WATCH: Christina Milian on her new Netflix film ‘Falling Inn Love’

Pokora and Milian welcomed their son Isaiah almost a year ago, in January of 2020. This will be their second child together and Milian’s third. Milian has a 10-year-old daughter, Violet Madison, with her ex-husband, singer, and songwriter, The-Dream.

After meeting at a restaurant in France, Milian and Pokora began dating in August 2017. E! News’s Daily Pop revealed that when the manager of the restaurant suggested they talk to each other since they’re both musicians, she wasn’t interested. She eventually warmed up to him and his handsome looks.

Matt Pokora, who’s real name is Matthieu Tota, is a successful French singer-songwriter. He has released nine studio albums throughout his career. In 2016, he became a coach on The Voice Kids France and in 2011 won the inaugural season of France’s version of Dancing with the Stars.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

