Congrats go out to actress and singer Christina Milian and Matt Pokora for becoming new parents of a baby boy on the day the nation paused to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy.



Milian, 38, and French singer and songwriter, Pokora, 34, welcomed son, Isaiah, on Monday, Jan. 20 and the couple shared the news on their Instagram pages, according to USA Today.

“And so we begin,” Milian wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of Isaiah holding her finger. “Isaiah 1/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.”

Pokora also shared an adorable IG photo of Isaiah gripping his finger. Isaiah is Pokora’s first child and Milian’s second. She has a 9-year-old daughter named Violet by singer The Dream.

Friends wrote in their well wishes on both Milian and Pokora’s IG comments.

“OMGGGGGG so happy for you mama!!! Congratulations!!!!!💛💛💛💛💛💛” Gabrielle Union wrote to Milian.

“MOMMA MILIAN!!!! love you sooo much,” wrote yoitsvinnie.

The couple has been together for more than two years, and completely won our hearts when they announced the pregnancy on Instagram in July with a smiling photo of Milian wearing a sports bra and leaning against a smiling Pokora, who proudly holds up a sonogram picture to cover his girl’s belly.

“New release 2020! What a blessing,” Milian captioned the post. “Let’s do this babe @mattpokora.” On his IG page, he added: “Legacy on the way! #happyman.”

And last August, the pair took to social media again, this time to share with their fans and followers the baby’s gender after a gender reveal party.

“Oh BOY we’re above and beyond Cloud 9!!” Milian wrote on Instagram as she and Pokora smile as they hold blue smoke sticks indicative of the baby boy she was carrying.

We are so excited for Milian and Pokora and wish them all the best!