Netflix drops teaser trailer for ‘Outside the Wire’ with Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris

What makes this sci-fi film a stand is that it stars a 'strong black lead'

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming sci-fi thriller Outside the Wire starring Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris.

Mackie plays Captain Leo, a super-soldier-like android fighting against robotic soldiers with drone pilot Lt. Thomas Harp, played by Idris.

READ MORE: ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ with Anthony Mackie trailer released

Outside the Wire takes place in the distance future, where Idris’ character is sent to a deadly militarized zone filled with robots where both Leo and Harp must retrieve a “doomsday device” away from the robots’ reach. Check out the trailer below.

The synopsis is vague, with Netflix not providing too much detail about the plot. However, because it is from the studio responsible for The Old Guard and Extraction, two critically acclaimed action titles, this film appears to be another potential hit.

What makes Outside the Wire a stand out amongst Netflix’s catalog is that it stars a “strong black lead,” an initiative the company holds dearly.

The official Black Netflix account has put the spotlight on the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, Mike Brown, Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Eric Garner, and Amadou Diallo.

READ MORE: WATCH: Cast of ‘Snowfall’ reflects biggest lessons learned from John Singleton as show returns for Season 3

FIRST LOOK: @DamsonIdris and @AnthonyMackie star in Outside The Wire, coming to Netflix on January 15.



A drone pilot (Damson Idris) is sent into a deadly militarized zone and finds himself partnered with an android officer (Anthony Mackie) on a mission to stop a doomsday device. pic.twitter.com/QC0Lvj2Ih9 December 11, 2020

Mackie is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in the Avengers franchise and the upcoming Disney+ original series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Just like comics, Falcon is the new Captain America after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) handed over his title to Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Idris is best know for his role in the hit FX original show Snowfall. The drama series averages between 1 and 2 million viewers per episode, Show Buzz Daily reports, which is impressive considering there is a decline in TV programming in favor of web series.

Outside the Wire is set to premiere on Netflix on January 15th, 2021.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is set to premiere on March 19th of next year.

