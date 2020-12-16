Sherri Shepherd: Kenya Moore could pay me to care like she paid ex-boyfriends

Andy Cohen asked Moore who she would never want to co-host with again on the show and she instantly named Shepherd.

Loading the player...

The shade is real right now in Black Hollywood.

Sherri Shepherd took time out of her busy schedule to respond to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore’s shady comments she made on a recent appearance of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, per The Jasmine Brand.

Sherri Shepherd and Kenya Moore | Photo: Getty Images

Read More: Kenya Moore reveals she once went on ‘disaster’ date with Kanye West

Cohen asked Moore who she would never want to co-host with again on the show, and she instantly named Shepherd. She went on to accuse Shepherd of trying to take over the show when they appeared together.

“That was probably my worst appearance,” said Moore. “I thought she was trying to take over the show. She was very arrogant, so Sherri.”

When the former host of The View caught wind of Moore’s comments, she jokingly responded, “It was so funny ’cause I was trying to remember when I did ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Kendra.”

She also refused to say Kenya’s name properly.

“I was trying to remember. I wish that Kendra could pay me to care like she paid those dudes to be her boyfriend… before she got fired from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’”

Moore went on to mention Shepherd’s time on the notable daytime talk show, The View. She briefly insinuated that Shepherd was clueless about being fired.

"[Sherri Shepherd] thought she was still on The View and she didn't know she had apparently been fired." @KenyaMoore #WWHL #WWHL2000 pic.twitter.com/9mTUuGYKkr — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) December 14, 2020

Shepherd responded with, “I just… Oh, I do remember taking over because it took so long for you to get a thought out of your head. I had to fill up the space. Before I left ‘The View’, we won our first Emmy Kendra…The ratings have never been higher since I have left. So, there you go Kendra.”

Read More: Singer Ann Marie accused of shooting man in head in Atlanta

The two have been known to feud over the years. But back in 2016 when Shepherd was asked about Moore she wished her well.

“We just didn’t gel,” said Shepherd to Cohen. “But I wish Kenya the best.”

Loading the player...

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

