Kenya Moore reveals she once went on ‘disaster’ date with Kanye West

The 'RHOA' star says that she once went on a date with the the artist/producer/designer

Loading the player...

This week reality tv fans were stunned to find out that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kanye Moore once dated none other than Kanye West.

According to People, Friday, while making a remote appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, the 49-year-old Hollywood vet opened up about what she describes as a “disaster” date with her and West that prompted her to get quickly away from him.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer shares acne makeup tutorial after revealing PCOS diagnosis

“Somehow we ended up going to his house and there was, like, some very explicit things on TV,” said Moore. “And I was lost — he left me alone; I was just there for five minutes. He left me alone, wandering around his house.”

“And then when I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been. So that was my exit!” she recalled. “As much as I love him, it was just the craziest thing.”

Moore’s love life has long since a topic of discussion on her hit Bravo series, but in June of 2017 she secretly married restaurant entrepreneur Marc Daly. However, despite their whirlwind romance, the duo called it quits by September 2019.

Fortunately, Moore was able to fulfill her lifelong dream of being a mother, and the couple not only shares two-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris, but they have also been reportedly “working on” their relationship.

READ MORE: Letitia Wright deletes social media following backlash over anti-vaxx tweet

“We’re in counseling, and Marc has made a complete 360. He just seems like he’s fighting for his family, and that’s all I ever wanted him to do,” the former pageant queen shared during the RHOA season 12 virtual reunion. “I had blocked him, and then he started to ask to speak with me and send me emails and just become more humble in the relationship and he just basically said he really wants to work on it.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

