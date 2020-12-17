RHOP’s Jamal Bryant responds to Monique Samuels’ cheating allegations

Samuels called out Pastor Jamal Bryant for cheating because his ex wife Gizelle’s storyline this season was mostly about them reconciling their relationship

Jamal Bryant is not here for Monique Samuels’ comments or her binder full of receipts.

The first part of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, which aired Sunday, was action-packed with drama but the kicker was one for the books. Samuels had been feuding with cast members all season so she decided to bring a binder containing information on her peers including Gizelle Bryant’s ex-husband, Jamal. Now the megachurch pastor is clapping back at Samuels and her husband.

Samuels called out the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church for cheating because Gizelle’s storyline this season was mostly about them reconciling their relationship.

“I’ve been divorced for 11 years and single people date. When you date, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” said Jamal in the 22-minute video. “In this case, it didn’t. Nothing immoral, illegal or unethical took place. It did not work out. There is some clarity that needs to happen. I’m not married, I’m not engaged, so some of you have a strange relationship with language. You can’t have a mistress while you’re single. I’ve never had any mistress. She has never been to visit me in Atlanta, she has never been to New Birth, never been to my home, I’ve never been in her home.”

Then he added:

“If we’re gonna show text messages, let’s show all the text messages. Let’s show the text messages of [asking] to fly to Atlanta for my installation. Show the text message where I said ‘Nah, that’s not a good idea.’ If you’re gonna show the text messages show all of them, where you asked to come down for Memorial Day. I said ‘No. You can’t come here.’ If you’re gonna show the text messages, show the text messages where you complained because I didn’t open a door for you to speak on the Word network. If you’re gonna show text messages, show all of them. How it is you wanted me to hire you to be on staff. I told you you weren’t qualified.”

Jamal then turned the attention to Monique’s husband, Chris Samuels. During the season, Gizelle claimed Samuels was cheating on her husband.

“You live in a house with a man who has anger issues, who doesn’t mind expressing volatile behavior. Everything that I’m saying tonight is not conjecture. This is not murder, this is self-defense. On Sunday, for the first time in five years, I’m inviting my audience to watch the reunion of the ‘Housewives of Potomac’, you’ll see Monique’s husband try to attack my ex-wife. Security had to be called, he had to secured. I’m very concerned.”

Take a look at the full video below.

