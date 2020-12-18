100 Black businesses to support this holiday season during the pandemic

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Life for Black entrepreneurs in the U.S. has changed drastically in the year 2020. For many, the harsh realities of the coronavirus pandemic have put a stop to business, leaving would-be customers in the house under quarantine and funds drying up.

Black entrepreneurs already had it tough before coronavirus hit — so how will they survive now?

While every Black business doesn’t have the luxury of servicing customers online, many are still powering through in the wake of the pandemic.

With the holiday season upon us, theGrio has compiled a list of 100 Black-owned businesses where you can #buyBlack and show your support with your wallets.

In these trying times, every dollar helps. Check out the list below!

BEAUTY

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

LINGERIE + UNDERWEAR

25. Suzy Black: This luxury “lounge sexy” brand has cute plus sizes too.

26. Nubian Skin: Founded at a time when the lingerie market heavily skewed pale. Ade X made Nubian Skin lingerie and hosiery for women of color out of frustration that we too deserve seamless and sexy matching nude sets.

27. Anya Lust: Krystle Kotara created this romantic and soft lingerie e-commerce store to spice up our lives just in time for quarantine.

28. Nude Barre: Created by professional dancer turned CEO, Erin Carpenter, Nude Barre provides stockings that actually match your beautiful melanin, no matter the shade.

29. Love, Vera: Love, Vera is a celebration of black women, black entrepreneurship, and black cultural influence. The name stems from the love that Vera maintains for others and its limitless power as a problem solver, peacemaker, and unifier.Our business expertise is trendy lingerie. We are black-owned. We hire black models.

32. Menagerie Intimates: This company offers luxury underwear nightwear and swimwear designed exclusively for the male form. With a focus on male sensuality, body positivity, and introducing the idea of bringing beauty and adornment to men’s fashion by creating a new luxury experience.

33. Unwrap Me By Ruby: Sensual lingerie and underwear company targeted towards women.

APPAREL

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

34. Strong Hold Shop: The brand specializes in both futuristic and vintage graphic hypebeast streetwear. From jackets, hats, hoodies, footwear, and kidswear!

35. My Pride Apparel: Pro black, statement-making brand for today’s socially conscious Black girl.

36. GOOD AND EVIL Brand: is a rockstar-hip hop inspired fashion brand fit for both children and adults that have an eye for the edge.

37. GET BOLD JEWELS: Handmade jewelry that’s all about adorning your hustle with pride. Each singularly crafted by Black girls in Harlem, this jewelry is audacious, bold, and striving for a revolution in expression.

38. Tier (Streetwear): A clothing brand expressing art, design, and culture through the lens of garment construction. “Art Never Dies”

39. Lukafit: The brand is an empowering active-wear with “curves in mind.” Partially derived from the Zulu word juluka, meaning to sweat, Lukafit encourages women to feel good as they stay active.

40. Fly Nerd Apparel: Brand embracing both quirky and cool, Fly Nerd makes apparel to rep the nerd in all of us.

41. Stuzo Clothing: Women-owned clothing that is designed to invoke thought and emotion. Rocked by celebs like Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Hadish, and Spike Lee, Stuzo celebrates form and shape with no gender attached.

42. Rebecca Allen: Timeless and wearable pumps in color and nude for Brown-skinned women to feel and look unstoppable at work. With cushioned insoles, it’s wearable ALL day long!

43.The Marathon Clothing Store: This brick and mortar shop located in the heart of Crenshaw is the late Nipsey Hussle’s fashion brand. Their newest collection partners with PUMA, featuring sleek streetwear in memory of Nipsey.

44. Yini Bini Baby: Designs and sells vibrant infant and toddler wear! All materials are domestically sourced organic cotton, so your baby can wear clean, affordable 100% sweatshop-free clothes.

45. Malcolm X Legacy Shop: Created by the five daughters of Malcolm X: Qubilah Shabazz, Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz, Malaak Shabazz, Attallah Shabazz, Ilyasah Shabazz. Made in tribute to Malcolm X’s 12 principles, this apparel store carefully crafts style with legacy.

46. The Volta: Retails apparel, accessories, and apothecary from a curated list of brands ethically sourced from Haiti, Puerto Rico, Ghana, and South Africa.

47. Llulo: The dynamic fashion and lifestyle brand strives to make Ankara fabric wearable in every shape, form, and fashion. From streetwear to remixes on traditional garb, Llulo’s designs and quality are made in Nigeria.

48. Swank A Posh Boutique: Women’s clothing store that sells jeans, loungewear, matching sets and accessories.

49. Babes and Felines: A size inclusive staple that sells solids and apparel.

50. Tags By Marvel: The brand is an online shop creating t-shirts, tank-tops and phone cases that send a message to the reader. The owner Mistah Marvel also authored and self published a book, also available online.

51. Silver & Riley: Timeless luxury goods cut from the best quality leather available, designed by Nigerian accessories designer Lola Banjo.

52. The Robyn Lov Brand: The Etsy store makes custom crystal and gemstone jewelry orders, and also sells pre-designed pieces in their shop.

53. Izzy and Liv: Their goal is to make sure that the things Black women love are reflected in the things Black women buy. (Apparel for women, kids, teens, gift boxes, home+living, bath and beauty)

54. SËLCTV: SËLCTV, pronounced, se-lek-tiv is a gym apparel line to ëmpower all women!

55. LAPP: Founded by model Leomie Anderson, the brand markets itself as sportswear with purpose. The brand was created to embody the 21st century girl and producing clothes that represent not only their style but their issues.

56. TMMLIFE: The social media platform where tomboychic fashionista’s could either get fashion inspiration or find other tomboychic women to follow and connect with. The brand sells standout merch.

57. Chic By Choice: The company sells stunning, African inspired handbags and accessories, including masks.

58. GOLD4LYFE: Black owned Jewelry and Luxury Fashion Boutique

59. HERO Hoodies 4 the Homeless: Sweatshirts that give back with a hefty donation to homeless populations.

60. BlackFokApparel: Innovative and thought provoking apparel that appeals to an chic urban audience.

61. Muse Thirty One: Luxury Women’s brand/apparel

RIDESHARING APP

62. Moovn: Black-owned, ride-sharing app that economically empowers communities that are on the go! Can order in advance, request on-demand, with no surge pricing!) Locations in the U.S. so far are Atlanta, GA | Boston, MA | Chicago, IL | Portland, OR | San Francisco, CA | Seattle, WA | New York, NY | Vancouver, BC | Washington, DC |

And abroad: Dar-Es-Salaam, TZ | Dubai, UAE | Johannesburg, SA | Nairobi, KE

BEVERAGES

Joyful pleased dark skinned female drinks tea from red cup, looks on right side, glad to have spare time, enjoys coffee break, dressed in casual outfit, isolated on white studio wall, copy space

63. Ellis Island Hibiscus Tea: What started as a secret family recipe in Jamaica is now an all-natural antioxidant tea, brewed and bottled with love in Detroit.

64. Brooklyn Tea: Providing the highest quality of fair trade and organic teas, Brooklyn Tea seeks to make the tea experience enjoyable and accessible with variety and flavor.

65. Bonbon Lakay: The Haitian food company ships items like frozen patties, spicy peanut butter and other treats nationwide.

66. Hey Bestea: This company is founded by a woman on a mission to remind other women to cultivate a spirit of care when it comes to their bodies through the everyday use of tea. The mission of hey bestea is to encourage and inspire you on your journey, but more than that, it is to give you a place to begin. hey bestea sells teas and tea-infused wellness products.

67. Ivy’s Tea Co.: The company merges tea and hip hop culture and sells tea, honey and homegoods. Also empowers Black-women owned businesses and brands.

68. The Tiny Kitchen: This holiday season, The Tiny Kitchen is pleased to offer one week of meals to test out our meal prep service. With purchase, you or a loved one will receive two lunches and two dinners. Our meals are highly rated as fresh, healthy and flavorful!

69. Ndless Creations: A baking business dedicated to creating desserts that utilize all natural and organic ingredients. They go for flavor over “perfect looking.”

FINANCE/TAX SERVICE

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

70. Richardson & Associates, Accounting & Tax: Cincinnati-based accounting and tax services provided by the Richardson family and company.

71. Harris Tax and Financial Solutions: Woman-owned financial service that provides accounting IRS, tax, financial and legal solutions to the LA area.

72. Jumping Jack Tax Service: Virtual tax service founded by entrepreneur couple and inspiring social influencers @princedonnell and @danachanel.

73. The Art of Money Matters: Founded by Tricia Taitt, the company outsources accounting and CFO services for businesses that want to grow and scale.

74. WorkSpaceSpark: A subscription service of desk accessories that is great for people working from home and those who are still going to the office. Founded by Dorethia Kelly Grio, readers save 20% off their first box with the code WSS2020.

FITNESS

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

75. Black Mat Yoga NYC: A yoga company committed to ensuring that yoga is accessible to every BODY. Founder Eric Mosley is dedicated to making sure that people across identities, specifically people of color, feel a sense of representation, community, and acceptance both on and off their mat.

76. GoodWRK: Virtual and personal training from home sponsored by wellness entrepreneur and NYC Jordan Brand Trainer, Percell Duggar.

77. Spiked Spin: An accepting workout space and culture where instructors double as DJs to provide affirming, boosting, and feel-good experiences at the gym.

78. Level Up Fitness Jax: Building longevity and healthy living by merging technology with exercise and nutrition, Level Up elevates fitness culture.

79. Fit Men Cook: Founded by Kevin Curry, Fit Men Cook’s app offers 500 plus healthy recipes and opportunities for meal plans to keep you fit at home.

80. Sweat The Technique: Fabric resistance bands and sustainable athletic wear made for all sizes.

BOOKSTORES

81. Uncle Bobbie’s: Uncle Bobbie’s is a local coffee shop founded by professor and TV personality Marc Lamont Hill. Although the shop is based in Philly, they sell merch and apparel with empowering messages about Black authors.

82. The Lit Bar: The only bookstore in The Bronx. Books, Wine bar, and cafe.

83. Be BOMB Book Club: An online children’s bookstore dedicated to the development of infants, literacy for children and quality time.

84. Abantu Audio: Black-owned audiobook app and publishing company that features books by authors of color

85. Eso Won Books: An Los Angeles-based, veteran bookshop spotlighting a range of titles about and written by African American people.

BLACK OWNED GAMES

Photo of funky gamer dark skin guy hold telephone playing new video game pass new level isolated yellow color background.

86. Derrick Grace “In Home Banking” Board Game: The “IHB” board game serves as the largest piece of edutainment we have ever seen. The “IHB” board game brings a genuine correlation between real-life issues such as ownership, judicial system issues, financial literacy, and much more.

87. One Gotta Go: A card game to get you and your friends talking!

88. Black Card Revoked: A fun and nostalgia-filled game celebrating American black popular culture. It’s bound to invoke hilarious debates among young and old alike. Don’t get your black card revoked!

89. ABC Me: Black Excellence flashcards for kids. Designed to be used in a myriad of ways, ABC Me Flashcards are illustrated in vibrant colors with easy to understand wording on the back.

STATIONERIES & GIFTS

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

90. Perfectly Hued: Perfectly Hued is here to set a new standard for the greeting card industry by providing the options to explore the individual hues of us all.

91. Bifties: This company provides all the best gifts from Black owned brands, curated gift boxes and greeting cards.

92. The Art of Kreativity: Custom decor, gift boxes for all occasions and custom apparel.

93. By Ms. James: The brand creates custom greeting cards and paper goods that Illustrate the vibrancy & vastness of the spectrum that is blackness.

SERVICES

94. TNC, Inc: Construction company that has over 27 years of experience in the damage restoration and remodeling industry.

95. GLO Photography & Fine Art: A Black-owned company based in Chicago that high-definition photography and videography.

96. TheBlackMall.com: (TBM) provides consumers with a directory of Black-owned businesses nationwide and an online e-commerce site that sell Black owned products.

97. Deep Production Studios: A Black-owned filmmaking company. With over ten years of experience in this field, an enviable and verifiable track record of success, the company is the best when it comes to movie production.

APPS

Check this out. Happy charismatic african-american woman with afro haircut, holding smartphone, showing mobile screen, pointing display as promote application, shopping app or game.

98. RESPECT US: A coalition of organizations, community leaders, and individuals who are dedicated to eliminating systemic racism. RESPECT US was formed by Black creatives and entrepreneurs to strengthen the trust, respect, and connectedness between our leaders, law enforcement, and communities of color. When you feel unsafe or need to hold authority accountable, use the App to call on your community to witness, record and report.

99. PopViewers: This platform helps you find what to watch next, invites you to react to the TV shows and movies you’ve watched, and encourages you to share the experience with fellow content-lovers.

100. Liberate App: This calming brand is a meditation app that is specifically targeted towards Black people and POC.

BONUS SPOTLIGHT

GoFundMe for Milwaukee Black-owned Businesses: Businesses trying to recover from the COVID-19 can find support through this GoFundMe sponsored by MKE Black.

The Gentlemen’s Factory: A work and community space dedicated to Black men, The Gentlemen’s Factory is changing the game for men about their business. Even in the wake of coronavirus, they are offering opportunities for a digital membership.

BLAQUE Fitness: A luxury fitness Club designed to cater to the unique fitness, wellness and lifestyle needs of the Black community. BLAQUE will be live streaming yoga classes, guided meditation and more. BLAQUE will be taking voluntary donations.

*theGrio will update this list regularly. Email the names of Black businesses in need of support to info@thegrio.com.

Share

