Color of Change PAC to invest millions in Georgia Senate runoffs

Blacks 'won Biden the presidency,' according to Rashad Robinson. In Georgia, he says, they 'continue the fight.'

Loading the player...

Color of Change PAC, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, is about to kick off a multi-million dollar campaign to urge Black voters to participate in the Georgia Senate runoff race in January and elect Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

“It is clear that Black participation won Biden the presidency,” said Rashad Robinson, the president and spokesperson for Color Of Change, in a statement. “Now, we must look down the ballot to continue the fight, as this runoff race presents the opportunity to provide the impending administration with the Congressional support needed to push policies that empower Black communities.”

According to Rashad Robinson, Color Of Change PAC’s president, the group is “calling on state election officials to ensure that voters can cast a ballot in a safe environment free of arbitrary barriers and intimidation” in Georgia.(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

“This investment signifies what’s at stake in this election,” Robinson contended. “The success of the Biden administration, and thus, the livelihoods of Black communities nationwide lies in the hands of Georgia voters, and we are confident they will come out and make sure their voices are heard.”

A political action committee focused on building independent Black political powers, Color of Change aims to amplify Black voices, elect effective candidates to office and hold them accountable to the communities they serve.

Read More: Like the Electoral College, Georgia’s runoff system is historically racist

Its officials hope their time and energy spent engaging Black communities over the next few weeks will pay off in the Jan. 5 election of Warnock and Ossoff to the U.S. Senate, sent to replace Republican Georgia incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Before that date, they are slated to host events under a “Black Joy” banner that will help get out the urban vote while keeping Black voters safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Gov. Kemp slams election conspiracy theorists for harassing family

Ahead of next month’s runoff, the group is also planning text-a-thon events and phone banking parties, creating digital ads and mailers, plus conducting targeted email and text communications.

“During this historic runoff election cycle that may see similar rates of increased voter turnout as Nov. 3rd, state leaders must ensure Georgia’s voting systems maintain their integrity,” said Robinson. ”Color Of Change PAC is calling on state election officials to ensure that voters can cast a ballot in a safe environment free of arbitrary barriers and intimidation.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

