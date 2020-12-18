Tamar Braxton says she felt son ‘deserved better’ than her during suicide attempt

'I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends,' says Braxton to Henson. 'Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.'

Tamar Braxton is opening up about her recent suicide attempt.

Braxton recently sat down with Taraji P. Henson and revealed the reason she attempted to take her life. ET recently dropped a clip of the singer speaking on an episode of Peace of Mind With Taraji that has yet to air and said she felt like an embarrassment to her son.

“I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends,” said Braxton to Henson. “Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama.”

Henson had asked Braxton, “You thought he would be better without you?”

Braxton replied, “I thought in that moment.”

Back in July, theGrio reported that Braxton broke her silence after being hospitalized for a suicide attempt and claimed that reality TV pushed her to the limit but she’s now focused on healing.

The R&B singer and reality mainstay thanked all those who prayed and sent well wishes after she was hospitalized on July 16. Braxton’s then-boyfriend, David Adefeso, called for help after finding her unresponsive at a Los Angeles Ritz-Carlton hotel where the couple was staying.

In an Instagram post, Braxton touched upon her struggles with mental health and how living her life publicly has affected her well-being. She captioned the entry “At Peace with Myself” and uploaded it alongside a picture of her son, Logan Vincent Herbert.

“Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support. In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing,” the post began.

Peace of Mind With Taraji appears on Facebook Watch every Monday and Wednesday. The episode with Braxton is titled, “Surviving Mental Breakdown With Tamar Braxton.”

Additional reporting by Stephanie Guerilus.

