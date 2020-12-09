Tamar Braxton, Gabrielle Union, Mary J. Blige, and more to appear on ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’

The Facebook Watch series premieres December 14.

It’s almost time for Taraji P. Henson to unveil her new Facebook Watch talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji.

In it, the Golden Globe Award-Winning actress will co-host alongside her real-life BFF, Tracie Jade.

The duo will shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today, particularly those in the Black community. Through personal interviews with celebrities, experts, and everyday people, the series will show how to provide support, bring awareness, and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.

Taraji P. Henson on ABC’s ‘The View’ (ABC)

The series will roll out two episodes each week. On Mondays, Taraji and Tracie will sit down for powerful and revealing discussions with celebrity guests and everyday people about the mental health issues that have impacted their lives.

Each Wednesday, the pair will delve deeper into Monday’s guests’ experiences with licensed therapists and reveal their own stories related to the topics in an effort to provide the community with useful tools and techniques to help manage the specific mental health issues.

The show will welcome a long list of celebrity guests including Gabrielle Union, Tamar Braxton, and Mary J. Blige.

Union will open up about her experience with PTSD, and Tamar will speak on the damaging pressure of being a strong Black woman and not seeking help. Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Mary J. Blige will talk about holiday despair and isolation. And stand-up comedian and actor Jay Pharoah will discuss police brutality and cultural competency, in addition to topics such as bipolar disorder, grief after death without warning, and more.

In the first look below, Taraji P. Henson shares her own experience with PTSD, revealing a story of how her mother’s strength in the face of violence shaped her.

Henson founded The Boris Lawrence Foundation in 2018, a nonprofit organization led by Jenkins. The foundation was named in honor of Henson’s father, Boris Lawrence Henson, who suffered from mental health challenges due to his tour of duty in the Vietnam War.

The organization is committed to changing the perception of mental illness in the Black community by encouraging those who suffer from this debilitating illness to get the help they need.

“I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” Henson said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”

