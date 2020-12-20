President Barack Obama reveals his favorite songs of 2020

The former POTUS shares his favorite songs of the year including the 'Savage' remix and Lil Baby's 'The Bigger Picture'



It might be hard for some to imagine Barack Obama bopping around his living room to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé, but the former president does count the pair among his list of favorite songs of the year, adding the music stars’ “Savage Remix” hit on his annual music playlist.

The song by Megan Thee Stallion features Beyoncé, the first time the Houston artists hooked up on a track.

The nation’s 44th president, a known hip-hop fan, also added songs by Lil Baby, DaBaby, J. Cole and Rick Ross to his top 2020 songs list, which he revealed on social media during the weekend.

The music-loving former POTUS announced the picks via Twitter on Saturday, saying that his 19-year-old daughter, Sasha Obama, helped him put the list together.

“Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to,” Obama posted via his Twitter account.

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

While it’s likely that Sasha, who showed up on TikTok this summer dancing with friends to Pop Hunna’s “Aderall (Corvette Corvette)” in a now-deleted viral video, helped her dad out with song choices by Jhené Aiko, Spillage Village, JID and EARTHGANG, and Dua Lipa f. DaBaby, Barack Obama likely selected songs by artists closer to his generation.

Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and country star Chris Stapleton also showed up on the 31-song list. Grammy winner Yebba is also on the list with her latest, “Distance,” which was nominated for a Grammy this year.

We can’t speculate who picked that one, as the 25-year-old Yebba is a newer artist, but with a soothing sound that fits into the soul and jazz categories.

Obama is a known music and sports fan who puts out lists of his favorite music and his favorite reads once or twice a year. This year, he also shared his summer faves, which included some of the songs that were added to his list of the 2020 highlights.

In between his love of sports and listening to music, the former president penned a record-breaking memoir, “A Promised Land.” So far, it has sold 3 million copies, making it one of the top-selling presidential memoirs of all time, Associated Press reports.

You can check out Obama’s 2020 playlist below:

