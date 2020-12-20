Domino’s to give $1,200 bonuses to workers, drivers

According to local outlets, the pizza chain's investment will exceed $9.6 million

Giving their employees something to smile about, Domino’s announced this week that thousands of store and supply chain hourly workers and drivers will receive a one-time special bonus.

According to Fox 8, the pizza chain’s investment will exceed $9.6 million and eligible team members will earn up to $1,200 in bonus compensation in December.

Earlier this year, Domino’s rewarded frontline workers with a special monetary bonus and provided paid time off to part-time frontline employees impacted by COVID-19.

Domino’s signage on August 19, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

“We strive every day to uphold our values of doing the right thing and putting people first,” Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison said in a news release.

“We have the honor and privilege of being open and operating throughout the U.S. during this crisis, and we recognize that we could not be doing it without the hard work and dedication of our team members. This is our way of saying thank you to these remarkable people,” Allison added.

In order to meet demands and provide jobs, Domino’s intends to expand their workforce by hiring an additional 30,000 people, according to Yahoo! Finance.

People walk past a Domino’s on August 19, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The outlet reported that Domino’s joins Starbucks, Walmart and Amazon in recognizing hourly workers as the pandemic strains the nation’s economy. Starbucks is on pace to start paying all of its employees at least $15 an hour within two to three years.

Meanwhile, Walmart is set to give over $700 million in cash bonuses to all U.S.-based associate team members, and Amazon plans to pay all full-time employees $300 as a “special recognition” bonus.

In addition to the monetary bonuses that Domino’s will give their team members this month, the company also launched the “Feed the Need” program in April in an effort to give 10 million pizza slices to those in need.

