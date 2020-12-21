Lizzo gifts mother a ‘brand new Audi’ for Christmas

Her post showing the surprise got million of “likes” from Lizzo fans and her famous celebrity friends.

Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo gave her mom a big, early present for Christmas this year.

On Sunday, the singing sensation shared a video in which she surprised her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with a sparkling new Audi, complete with a red bow on its hood.

Lizzo makes an appearance at an October campaign event for the Democratic presidential ticket in Detroit. On Sunday, the singer shared a video in which she surprised her mother with a brand new Audi. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas,” she began in her caption for the clip.

“I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family,” she continued. “I couldn’t do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

In the video, Johnson-Jefferson hugs her daughter while thanking her and saying, “You see these on television, but you never expect it to happen to yourself.”

The Instagram post got over 3 million “likes” from fans and Lizzo’s celebrity friends, who celebrated the sweet gesture.

“Yessssss,” fashion designer Christian Siriano wrote.

Siriano dressed Lizzo for the Billboard Music Awards this year. The custom dress had the word “vote” all over it just 19 days before the 2020 presidential election.

Lizzo’s memorable Billboard Awards speech, delivered at October’s event while nabbing the trophy for top song sales artist, captured all of her flavor and audacity.

“I just want to say, I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed,” she said, “and I wonder, Would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refuse to have their voices be suppressed? And I just want to say right now, if you’re at home watching this, and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are.”

“Let me tell y’all something,” she continued. “When people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice. So whether it’s through music, protest, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed.”

More recently, Lizzo has been sharing her message of body positivity and a focus on her health via various social media platforms.

