Michelle Williams’ father dies at 68: ‘The Lord took you in his arms’

'Daddy, you fought harder than those of us that are in good health!' Williams wrote to him.

Loading the player...

Singer/actress Michelle Williams is mourning her father, who died this weekend at the age of 68.

Williams shared the news on her Instagram page, where she penned a loving tribute to Dennis Williams.

The father of former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams died Sunday, and she penned a loving tribute to him on Instagram. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“I just don’t know what to say or where to start. Daddy, you fought harder than those of us that are in good health! For 15 years, you FOUGHT!!! You truly outlived moments where we thought you wouldn’t make it!!” Williams wrote.

“Mommy said last night she sang songs to you and you looked so content and had a look of peace in your eyes,” she continued. “You weren’t in any pain either!! The Lord took you in his arms this morning and I’m so thankful that you are resting in Him!!!”

“I love you Daddy!!!!” she concluded, then listing her father’s dates of life: Nov. 13, 1952 to Dec. 20, 2020.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce new partnership for Archewell foundation

Just a day prior, Williams tweeted about Checking In with Michelle Williams being listed in O, The Oprah Magazine’s “12 Most Anticipated Podcasts of 2021.“

On the podcast, which is based on and inspired by her pending memoir, Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved my Life—and Can Save Yours, Williams will interview other celebrities who have navigated mental health challenges. It is set to debut Tuesday on the Black Effect, a podcast network headed up by Charlamagne Tha God.

Read More: Tracee Ellis Ross, Ayanna Pressley advocate for Black beauty businesses with Color Of Change

After joining Destiny’s Child in early 2000, Williams went on to a strong solo career as a gospel artist, actress and performer on Broadway and on other stages, including starring roles in Aida, Chicago and Fela: The Musical, the latter co-produced by Jay-Z.

Last year, she decided to reset her priorities, for the most part, saying, “I’m going to take time off and work on me so that I can get back out here and give the best of me and not an empty me.”

Read More: Gabourey Sidibe shares risqué photo of fiancé for birthday tribute

Williams has often described herself as being in a cocoon. She returned to the spotlight last year on The Masked Singer as, ironically, a butterfly.

Her book is due out in May 2021.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

