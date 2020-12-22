Florida Gators’ Keyontae Johnson released from hospital following collapse

His family said they are looking 'forward to spending Christmas together.'

Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital right in time for the Christmas holiday.

theGrio previously reported, the University of Florida player initially collapsed on the court during a game earlier this month, shortly after the team resumed playing after a brief timeout. He was taken to the locker room on a stretcher and transported to the local hospital. The Gators went on to lose 83-71 to their rivals at Florida State.

Last week it was reported that Johnson was breathing on his own. In a statement released Tuesday (Dec. 22), his family said they are looking “forward to spending Christmas together as a family.”

Meanwhile, what caused Johnson’s medical scare has not been publicly revealed, ESPN reports.

“Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we’ve understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness,” the family said. “As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.”

Johnson and multiple teammates tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer, according to AP News. However, the cause of his collapse has not been confirmed to be a result of the virus.

Last Friday, Johnson made his first public comments since the incident via a 25-second video shared on social media.

“Hey everybody, first and foremost I’d like to thank God,” Johnson said in the clip (see above). “I know y’all have been sending y’all prayers the last few weeks, and me and my parents are very grateful for the prayers that have been going out.

“To all doctors and medical staff at Tallahassee Memorial and UF Shands, I just want to say thank you for all the support y’all gave me, especially the lady that was in the gym at Florida State. To my Gator Nation and UF Athletic family, I just want to thank you for all the prayers that y’all gave out to me. Go Gators.”

