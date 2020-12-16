Florida’s Keyontae Johnson breathing on his own following collapse

"We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we're beyond grateful for the care and attention," his parents said in a new statement.

After collapsing during a game, University of Florida Gators basketball player Keyontae Johnson is breathing on his own.

A statement released on the team’s Twitter account from his parents Nika and Marrecus Johnson, gave fans an update on his medical condition.

“Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and even speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health. He even Facetime’d the team! We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days.” the statement read.

The parents stated they would continue to share updates on their son as he continues to recover, issuing a warning about where to find and believe news on the basketball player’s status.

“Information that doesn’t come from us or the athletic department may not be accurate,” they said. “We are working closely with Keyontae’s doctors and the UAA to provide information to everyone who cares so deeply about Keyontae and has been praying for him.”

theGrio reported Johnson initially collapsed on the court during a game on Saturday, shortly after the team resumed playing after a brief timeout. He was taken to the locker room on a stretcher and transported to the local hospital. The Gators went on to lose 83-71 to their rivals at Florida State.

According to AP News, Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said administrators gave the Gators the option of stopping the game immediately and again at halftime, yet the players decided to continue.

“Those types of things can affect you in some adverse ways,” Hamilton said according to the report. “We’re just all hopeful and praying that he’s OK. If it affected our players in an emotional way, I can imagine what the situation was with his teammates.”

DES MOINES, IOWA – MARCH 21: Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Florida Gators attempts a lay up against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Johnson and multiple teammates tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer, according to AP. However, the cause of his collapse has not been revealed nor confirmed to be a result of the virus.

The Florida-North Florida men’s basketball game, scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed. According to the Gator’s website, it would the first game after Johnson’s hospitilization.

“Florida basketball and the UAA wish to thank UNF’s coaching staff, administration and team for their flexibility and willingness to make this schedule change,” the University Athletic Association said in a statement released Tuesday morning.”

