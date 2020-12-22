Steph and Ayesha Curry donating books to Oakland schools

The Currys want to support parents who, like them, are homeschooling kids due to the pandemic.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife, chef and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, are making significant donations to schools in the Bay Area.

The couple’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation is donating thousands of books to schools in Oakland.

In this livestream screenshot from August, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife, chef and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, address the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)

The Currys, who are parents of three young children, issued a statement exclusive to People magazine in which they make clear their organization understands the importance of early childhood education.

“Nothing is more basic, more essential, more foundational or more important to a child’s success in life than the ability to read well,” the two maintain. “We know there is a lot of work to be done, but with partners like Literati, we’re hopeful that we will be able to make an impact on these children’s lives.”

Literati, a book club for kids, is partnering with Eat. Learn. Play. to create packaged boxes for youngsters which will contain five children’s books and one adult book for parents.

The boxes — 14,000 of them — will go out to students of Oakland Unified Schools just in time for Christmas.

An additional donation will be distributed through community partners in Oakland in 2021.

Aydin Senkut, a Bay Area venture capitalist, also donated to the book distribution project.

Via their efforts, the Currys are hoping to support parents who, like themselves, are homeschooling children due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ayesha Curry told People that while Riley, eight, their oldest daughter, is more disciplined, Ryan has been having challenges staying engaged for long periods in front of the computer. She said it’s important the five-year-old girl does “some kind of physical activity right before class starts to focus the mind and get some of the wiggles out, and periodic ‘dance breaks’ between lessons.”

In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in September, Ayesha shared how her three-time NBA-champion husband has been taking the lead on helping their children with remote learning.

That one-on-two support may soon slow a little: The NBA kicks off the 2020-2021 season officially tonight, and Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors face the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

