Andrew Yang may run for mayor of NYC

Yang has already expressed commitment to helping New Yorkers and filed the paperwork to become eligible

Andrew Yang is back and this time, he has his eyes set on becoming the mayor of New York City.

Yang filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York City according to NBC New York which the Campaign Finance Board confirmed on Wednesday.

The businessman gained popularity when he ran for president in the 2020 election. His campaign promise included handing out a no-strings-attached $1K in universal basic income to Americans over 18.

According to a Public Policy Polling, his run for mayor may be promising. The poll shows he is leading over Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams, a former police officer who is also running for the position.

Yang has already expressed commitment to helping New Yorkers. Back in March, he announced he would donate $1M toward coronavirus relief.

Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images

As previously reported by theGrio, Yang says, his new nonprofit is poised to distribute at least one million in thousand-dollar cash payments to a thousand working households in New York.

According to The Guardian, Yang confirmed that in response to the coronavirus pandemic his not-for-profit group, Humanity Forward, would be distributing $500K in funds to working poor households in New York City’s Bronx area. He said later on Twitter that they would be doubling the number of households after receiving additional funding.

Yang’s organization has also teamed up with another not-for-profit group One Fair Wage (OFW) to add funds to its OFW Emergency Coronavirus Tipped and Service Worker Support Fund throughout New York.

“We’re in a crisis and my entire jam is that we need to put money in people’s hands so that we’re stronger and healthier and mentally healthier and that’s what I stand for, that’s what my organization stands for,” he said in an interview.

Those in need can need can apply here.

Additional reporting by Blue Telusma.

