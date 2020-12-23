Monique Samuels of RHOP threatens Pastor Jamal Bryant with lawsuit

The 5th season of the hit reality show comes to a close this Sunday

Loading the player...

Two weeks after her buzzed-about reunion moment with her binder, Monique Samuels of RHOP has threatened Pastor Jamal Bryant with a lawsuit.

Read More: RHOP’s Jamal Bryant responds to Monique Samuels’ cheating allegations

The Real Housewives of Potomac has quickly become one of the Bravo franchise’s most popular cities. Ending its fifth year this Sunday, the women of Potomac certainly have had their fair share of fun, shade, and drama.

The drama this season was centered around one of the housewives, Monique Samuels. After sitting out almost half of the season, she came to the reunion with a lot to say and the receipts as proof.

During part one of the reunion special, Samuels brought a (now infamous) binder full of receipts. In a dramatic moment, Samuels accused Pastor Jamal Bryant of cheating on fellow Real Housewife, Gizelle Bryant. Samuels went to extremes to confirm her story and even read out the Pastor’s phone number on the reunion show.

According to TMZ, after Samuels’ explosive moment on the reunion, Bryant sent her a cease and desist letter. The letter accuses Samuels of “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information,” which references the cheating allegations and his phone number. According to the letter, if Monique does not respond quickly, he has plans to sue the reality star.

Samuels has already responded and seems to be fighting back against Bryant’s claims. Reportedly, her lawyer sent Jamal Bryant a letter which reads she “has irrefutable proof of your egregious sexual conduct with a woman you have been seeing for the past eight years, as well as others.”

Monique’s husband, Chris Samuels, also seems to be getting involved in the legal battle. The former NFL player sent a letter of his own to Bryant, demanding he remove all social media posts of him speaking about Chris.

Bryant took to social media last week after part one of the reunion special and had several things to say about Chris, even claiming he is an abusive husband to Monique.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Read More: ‘RHOP’ star Gizelle Bryant talks rekindling a relationship with her ex-husband, reunion tea, and the struggle that led to building a business

While part three of the reunion airs this Sunday, it does not seem like the drama will be stopping anytime soon.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

