‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion part 2 recap: Candiace and Monique face off

The taping was the first time Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels have seen each other face-to-face since the winery incident.

Well, it’s the moment Real Housewives of Potomac fans have been waiting for all season: the reunion between Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels.

During the second part of the RHOP’s season five finale, the tension was thick due to it being the first time these ladies saw each other face-to-face since last year’s winery incident.

But before we address that, faithful host and master of shade Andy Cohen kicked off the night by checking on Gizelle Bryant after the last episode. If you missed out, Monique and her binder “full of receipts” came for not only Gizelle’s messy behavior but her beard of a relationship with on-again-off-again ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant.

Gizelle reassured everyone that she is “just fine.”

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 cast | Bravo

Andy then turned his attention to a very pregnant Ashley Darby, whose season 5 was plagued with her husband’s seemingly adulterous behavior. After hearing multiple allegations of sexual assault (including one of the show’s cameramen), photo evidence, video footage, texts, and more, Ashley is still making it work with Michael Darby. For now.

“I gotta tell you something, I root for you,” Andy tells Ashley sympathetically. “I feel for you, and you’re sitting here, and you’re pregnant, and I hate to have to talk to you about this again, but I feel like year after year you have to defend your marriage and your husband.”

Ashley continues to gloss over Michael’s issue and ends her segment by firmly stating, “I would leave Michael Darby if he ever cheats on me again.”

And lastly, we finally get to address the incident that entirely took over the season and continues to be a topic of conversation amongst the cast. As much as we wanted new information from Monique and her binder, we ultimately just got more tears from Candiace.

She is still distraught and traumatized by the situation, but even more by the people attacking her on social media, blaming her for starting the fight. “She saw it, and she went to sleep at night, and she allowed it to be!” Candiace cries out at Monique.

To that, Monique responds: “I don’t understand how she developed these narratives in her head, and it sucks that she’s doing it because she’s actually making it worse for herself.”

It’s clear that these two women have been processing this situation differently, but at this point, it’s gone too far to see the other person’s perspective. It’s time for every person to take accountability and try their best to move on.

Next Sunday at 9/8c will be the third and final part of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion. It’ll be 90 minutes, and they’re bringing out the husbands. Will you be watching?

