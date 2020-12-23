Rihanna sued for unauthorized song in Fenty ad

A German father-daughter musical duo claimed the singer used one of their songs in a social media post for her beauty brand.

Loading the player...

A German-based father-daughter music duo reportedly filed a lawsuit against Rihanna after they claimed their song appeared in a social media ad for one of her brands.

Read More: Rihanna talks holiday diet, new cookbook: ‘I won’t deprive myself’

According to TMZ, King Khan and Saba Lou sued the pop star over a Fenty Beauty Instagram post. The report claimed the duo created and own the music and lyrics for a song called “Good Habits (and Bad),” which allegedly appeared on an ad without proper permission.

In the lawsuit, TMZ says the father and daughter said the “Work” singer did not ask to use the song nor paid for commercial rights. The duo assumes the song was ripped from a streaming service.

The song in question was recorded by Saba Lou at the age of 8 and then used for the end credits on The song was recorded by Saba Lou at the age of 8 and used for the ending credits on Cartoon Network’s television show, Clarence, according to her discography featured on Discogs.

The website further explains that the song was released in 2012 on the “Until The End” 7-inch on Seth Bogart’s label Wacky Wacko records.

King Khan and Saba Lou claimed the ad got over 3 million views and wants the song to stop being used. Rihanna has not yet publicly responded to the allegations.

Read More: Forbes’ richest self-made women under 40 list includes Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Serena Williams

Despite going the entire 2020 without releasing her highly anticipated 9th studio album, Rihanna made sure to stay busy with her fashion and beauty brands. She operates Savage x Fenty, a lingerie and pajama company that debuted its second fashion show, Fenty Beauty, which added Fenty Skin this year, and FENTY, a high-end fashion brand.

Earlier this year, she faced controversy for the fashion show. theGrio reported the singer apologized for using the song “Doom” by London-based producer Coucou Chloe which included a Hadith narration.

“I would like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage x Fenty show. I would, more importantly, like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake,” she wrote according to the report.

“We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!” she continued. “I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of this song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”

The Good Girl Gone Bad was recently spotted in her native Barbados, surprising a fan at the gas station. theGrio reported a viral video showed Rihanna, masked-up, candidly interacting with the eager supporter.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

