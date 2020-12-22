Rihanna surprises fan at Barbados gas station

The singer is reportedly home for the holidays

It looks like even in a year like 2020, Christmas wishes are still coming true. In a video circulating on social media, Rihanna surprised a fan at a Barbados gas station.

Rihanna attends the Fenty Exclusive Preview on May 23, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images For Fenty)

A video on Twitter shows the excited fan taking a video with the “Kiss it Better” singer. Both the fan and Rihanna are wearing masks, and Rihanna explains that she is “at a random gas station, we’re not even buying gas. We’re not even driving.”

No matter how or why Rihanna found herself at the gas station, she surely made this fan’s day. The fan ends the video saying “One in a million, my Christmas just got made early,” and referred to the Bajan beauty as “the master herself.”

Before the end of the video, Rihanna exclaims, “Barbados!”

rihanna and a fan in barbados 🤍 pic.twitter.com/oypBHb41Or — knee (@thickannawhore) December 20, 2020

According to Page Six, the singer arrived on the island last week “via private jet, presumably for the holidays.”

In 2020, Rihanna launched Fenty Skin, her official skincare line with a campaign featuring Lil Nas X, Tommy Genesis, and A$AP Rocky. Earlier this month, People reported that Rihanna is “very happy” with her new relationship with Rocky and they have reportedly been “inseparable” since their romance leaked to the public.

Before Rocky, Rihanna dated billionaire Hassan Jameel for three years. The couple reportedly split in January.

This image released by Savage X Fenty shows designer Rihanna on the set of The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video in Los Angeles. (Dennis Leupold/Savage X Fenty via AP)

Rihanna also premiered her incredibly popular Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Vol. 2 in September on Amazon Prime. The fashion show featured many familiar faces, such as Miguel, Lizzo, Normani, Willow Smith, Shea Couleé, and more.

