RHOSLC’s Jen Shah reveals mental health struggle after loss of father

The real housewife opened up about an intervention with her family

Loading the player...

The show may only be seven weeks in, but The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is already getting deep and revealing a lot about the women’s personal lives. On Wednesday night’s episode, RHOSLC’s Jen Shah discussed her struggle with mental health after the loss of her father.

Shah opened her life up to the Bravo audience, detailing her journey with mental health and antidepressants. In an interview, she explained, “After my dad passed away, I was lashing out at everybody around me. I mean, it almost cost me my marriage.”

Jen Shah and her husband Sharrieff Shah (Bravo)

Shah is married to University of Utah football coach, Sharrieff Shah, and she opened up about the strain that her anger had on their relationship.

Read More: RHOSLC highlights Sundance Film Festival with Jen Shah party

“He was done with me acting out, and it wasn’t until Sharrieff was like ‘I’m leaving’ that I was like wait…that was my rock bottom.’” According to Shah, her family held an intervention, and her son urged her to be compliant with the medication she needs.

Shah has two sons, Omar, 17, and Sharrieff Jr., 26, with her husband. According to Shah, Sharrieff Jr. told her “It’s okay. You need to take the medication and I don’t think any less of you and I love you.”

Shah says that made all the difference in helping her to take control of her illness.

“I was ashamed. I didn’t want my kids to know about that. I want to be Wonder Woman and super mom to them. I don’t want them to think that they have to take care of me. I just want to take care of them.”

Read More: RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby tearfully admits she ‘didn’t want’ to marry step-grandfather

Last week Shah hosted an extravagant Sundance Film Festival party, celebrating the screening of her cousin Tony Vainuku’s film, Sincerely 4ternity.

You can watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

