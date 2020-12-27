Black creatives bring ‘The Lion King’ musical to Clubhouse, thousands tune in

'I never imagined this would get such a huge response,' director Noelle Chestnut Whitmore shared.

Loading the player...

With a few celebrities making headlines for their controversial hot takes on Clubhouse, the exclusive app has slowly created a buzz on social media.

But when a group of talented people used the format to put on a live production of The Lion King, thousands tuned in to listen. Now, some are predicting that the audio-only aspect of Clubhouse might make it the next major social media platform.

Showcasing a full cast and choir, The Lion King was organized by Noelle Chestnut Whitmore, who assumed the role of executive producer and director. The more than 40-member cast all auditioned last month, and together they performed, sang, and played instruments flawlessly on Saturday.

The viral event with its beautifully orchestrated PTR (pull to refresh) imagery that perfectly matched every scene in the show, was an instant hit with Clubhouse users.

The innovation. The PTR (pull to refresh) interactivity here, where designated cast members switch their screens to different Lion King scenes is incredible. Just magic. Love my people #LionKingCH pic.twitter.com/tk3osuhh3a — Nicolas-Tyrell Scott (@iamntyrell) December 26, 2020

Whitmore came up with the idea for the show while in a Clubhouse room with Bomani X, whose picture is the current icon for the app.

“What started as a random conversation on Clubhouse has scaled to something much greater,” Whitmore said in a press release. “We have so many talented people contributing their time and energy to the performance. Our goal is just to spread some joy to people through these events. I never imagined this would get such a huge response.”

And the response was huge, indeed. With over 5,000 listeners in attendance, the Clubhouse room for “The Lion King: The Musical” was so full that the app started denying entry to listeners.

Award-winning actor Myles Grier voiced Simba, and Mir Harris portrayed Nala. Other performers included actress and producer Gina Belafonte, Dr. Victor Minh Do, Brandon Rainey, Tunde Sho, Dai Thompson, Felicia Brathwaite, Aja Monet, Shannon Yang, and many more.

Photo: Noelle Chestnut Whitmore’s Twitter

Read More: Barry Jenkins to direct Disney’s live-action ‘Lion King’ follow up

The live rendition of the beloved musical debuted on Dec. 26, with a matinee performance and an evening show. #LionKingCH was trending on Twitter all weekend with celebs and fans showing tons of love.

Nigerian-American author, Luvvie Ajayi, tweeted that the production was ‘amazing.’

This Lion King live reading in Clubhouse is AMAZING. Creativity is priceless. 🥺🥺🥺 #LionKingCH December 26, 2020

Director Ava DuVernay chimed in, describing the musical as ‘beautiful.’ She also thanked the cast and crew for bringing joy and Black excellence to Clubhouse.

Wasn’t it beautiful? Hats off to director @noellechesnutw and every talented person who brought joy today through #LionKingCH. A gorgeous indie production. Strong and compelling performances. Crew was on point. You all did that! Black excellence on @joinClubhouse. Jus’ sayin’. 👑 https://t.co/HAuhUncgw8 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 27, 2020

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...





Share

