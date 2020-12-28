Fauci agrees with Biden that ‘darkest days’ of pandemic are ahead

'We are really at a very critical point,' said Dr. Fauci about the coronavirus pandemic after a season of holiday travel.

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN‘s State Of The Union and echoed similar sentiments as President-elect Joe Biden on what is potentially on the horizon with the coronavirus pandemic.

“And the reason I’m concerned and my colleagues in public health are concerned also is that we very well might see a post-seasonal, in the sense of Christmas, New Year’s, surge, and, as I have described it, as a surge upon a surge, because, if you look at the slope, the incline of cases that we have experienced as we have gone into the late fall and soon-to-be-early winter, it is really quite troubling,” said Fauci.

He continued, “we are really at a very critical point… So I share the concern of President-elect Biden that as we get into the next few weeks, it might actually get worse.”

NPR reported that Biden issued a warning that the COVID-19 pandemic will worsen as the country continues to push towards normalcy. He shared how the recent approval and vaccines beginning to be administered will help, however, there is still work to do to overcome the health and economic crisis.

“Our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us,” Biden remarked according to the news outlet. “Like we did over Thanksgiving, we all have to care for each other by staying apart.”

theGrio reported Biden received the vaccine against COVID-19 and hopes to broaden the government’s relief efforts once he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take office in January 2021.

“Like all compromises, this is far from perfect,” Biden said. “Congress did their job this week, and I can and I must ask them to do it again next year.”

Dr. Fauci also publicly took a coronavirus vaccination. According to theGrio, he hoped his actions can help aid in the trust of American citizens and the vaccine itself.

“I’m doing it because I want to symbolize to people the importance that everyone gets vaccinated who can get vaccinated, but also it’s a good feeling of accomplishment because this originated in laboratories in my institute,” Fauci said.

BETHESDA, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 22: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on December 22, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recorded 19,055,869 positive cases of COVID-19 since January 21, 2020, with 332,246 total deaths. There were 1,265,500 cases reported in the last seven days.

According to Politico, internal emails revealed that one of President Donald Trump’s appointee urged top health officials to adopt a “herd immunity” approach to Covid-19 and let millions of people contract the deadly virus. Senior Trump officials have repeatedly denied the strategy was implemented.

“Herd immunity is not the strategy of the U.S. government with regard to coronavirus,” testified Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, according to the news outlet.

