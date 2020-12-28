Tiffany Haddish says she loves Common for not trying to dim her light

'That is very different for me: supportive, encouraging. It's refreshing,' the actress/comedian shared with People.

Loading the player...

Tiffany Haddish’s connection with Common is one that she has never had before. In an interview with People, Haddish says she loves Common for not trying to dim her light.

While their relationship is still relatively new, Haddish and Common clearly have a strong bond. The actress tells People, “This is my first time being in a relationship with somebody who’s not trying to make me turn my light out…they’re trying to get me to make my light shine even bigger and motivate me. That is very different for me: supportive, encouraging. It’s refreshing.”

Common and Tiffany Haddish attend Toast To The Arts Presented by Remy Martin on March 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

Read More: Tiffany Haddish on Common’s Sexiest Man photoshoot: ‘I helped him with those abs’

She continues to speak on their exciting relationship, explaining, “What I love about him is I can be silly. We laugh together, and we can have really deep conversations…and we do argue, but it’s not like mean words being tossed at each other, or trying to tear each other’s character down. It’s more like grown-ups. And I don’t think I’ve ever been in a relationship where, if I have an argument with somebody, they are not calling me out on my name or trying to belittle me.”

Of course, Haddish and Common started dating earlier this year and she confirmed the relationship this August on the podcast Wild Ride! With Steve-O. The two went on a virtual date via Bumble at the beginning of the pandemic, which was a part of an official virtual dating campaign for the popular app.

Haddish also reveals her history with the dating app, explaining, “I was using my Bumble and going on dates, but I would talk to the guys, and they wouldn’t believe it was me at first!”

She even broke down what she likes most about online dating, highlighting the convenience of only having to communicate with them “on the app.”

Read More: Grammys apologize to Tiffany Haddish after telling her to pay for hosting expenses

You can watch Haddish’s latest Bumble campaign video below.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

