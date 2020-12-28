Here’s how quickly Treasury wants to issue stimulus checks

Lawmakers pressed Trump on Sunday to sign the pandemic relief package over concern about growing economic hardship

Americans who qualify for a coronavirus relief check could see payments by the end of this week.

As theGRIO previously reported, President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits, per The Associated Press.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had promised to send stimulus checks as much as $600 to families this week. That plan hit a snag, however, when Trump delayed signing the coronavirus relief package until it was revised to include a payment increase for the most vulnerable Americans affected by the pandemic.

Lawmakers pressed Trump on Sunday to sign the legislation over concern about the growing economic hardship hitting the nation.

On Monday (Dec. 28), the House passed a bill replacing the $600 stimulus checks with $2,000 payments. The bill now moves to the Senate, where many Republicans previously opposed giving Americans financial aid payments greater than $600.

“Every Republican vote against this bill is a vote to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny the American people the relief they need,” Nancy Pelosi said in a statement after Trump signed the stimulus relief bill on Sunday.

Millions of Amerians are expected to receive electronic deposits this week when rush payments go out Wednesday and Thursday, according to a senior official at the Internal Revenue Service, The Washington Post reports.

The AP reports that Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.

“While it’s a huge relief that the bill is being signed, Donald Trump’s tantrum has created unnecessary hardship and stress for millions of families,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said in a statement on Sunday.

Trump’s delay in signing the COVID relief bill has caused millions of people receiving unemployment benefits to lose a week of payments, as the federal aid expired Saturday.

