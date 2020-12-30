Chrissy Teigen reveals she’s four weeks sober

The model and host shared the positive news in a social media comment to a fan on a cheerful video upload.

Chrissy Teigen shared with a fan on Instagram that she has been sober for a month after uploading a cheerful video.

The model and host has been open about her struggles with sobriety before. During a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan, she revealed her tendency to overindulge in alcohol.

“I was, point blank, just drinking too much,” she said to the outlet. “I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John [Legend], for anybody.”

In a video uploaded to Instagram one day ago, Teigen cheerfully danced in a bathing suit, singing “Good Morning,” to her audience before the video ends as she contemplates the correct lyrics. Many fans in the comments noted how happy the star appeared.

One viewer, with the handle claudette100, commented “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!” in reference to Teigen’s video. She replied and let the user know that she was in fact four weeks sober.

Many viewers were happy to see one of their favorite public figures in good spirits. Teigen and her husband John Legend have been public with their journey of sadness and grief after losing their pregnancy. theGrio reported she shared she is sad she’ll never be pregnant again after losing her son which the couple named Jack earlier this year.

“But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx” she shared according to the report.

Together, the couple has two kids; a 4-year-old daughter, Luna, and a 2-year-old son, Miles. In a recent interview, John Legend shared that the two young children have helped keep them uplifted according to theGrio.

“And in my family, as we’ve gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value,” he remarked.

