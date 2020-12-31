Azriel Clary says she receives R. Kelly backlash from Black community

Clary sat down with Claudia Jordan, shedding light on the fallout of her relationship with R. Kelly

In an interview on FOX Soul, Azriel Clary discusses her long journey of healing and the backlash she receives from the Black community regarding R. Kelly. Clary sat down with host Claudia Jordan on the show, Out Loud with Claudia Jordan, and in the interview, revealed a lot about her past.

In the video, Jordan asks Clary, “I want the viewers to get into how it feels for the person who is being discussed, ya know…how does that feel for you in your heart?” Clary gives a precise answer, detailing, “For me, personally, it was quite disturbing. Majority of the backlash that I received was from the Black community, and other influencers and celebrities.”

She goes on to break down her issues with the backlash, explaining, “…it is quite important that I share this because, you know, there are so many people that are just like me, you know? Victims are not the ones that should be shamed. It should be the predator. It should be the abuser.”

Azriel Clary, who is known as one of R. Kelly's longtime girlfriends, has decided to move out of his Trump Tower condo in Chicago.

Clary moved in with R. Kelly when she was only 17 and moved back home a year ago, spending the last year working to reclaim her story.

Clary initially took to YouTube in April of this year, detailing her relationship with Kelly, and has since shared her story in interviews like this one and on the Black-owned social media app, Fanbase.

Clary also opened up about advocating for other survivors, explaining, “I think that me speaking out will really help a lot of people…it will really show what is healthy, what is toxic, what is acceptable and what is not acceptable. Young girls in today’s society, we don’t have those role models to look up to.”

She concluded the interview by saying she is still open to love but is taking the time to invest in herself, saying, “Personally, (love) is not something that I am focused on, I would say…I’m focused on making myself happy before I can want someone else in my life.”

