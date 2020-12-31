Five of the most viewed R&B music videos of 2020

This may not be your mother's list of R&B tracks

The genre of R&B is often overlooked or compared to the slow jams of the 90s, but today’s selection of rhythm and blues is just as influential and powerful today as it was yesterday. Some may complain R&B is dead, but in reality, there are plenty of artists bearing their souls. But what is a ‘deep in your feelings’ track without a music video to match?

This list compiles some of the most-streamed R&B videos of 2020, from the smooth sounds of SZA to the candid lyrics of Jhené Aiko. This may not be your mother’s list of R&B tracks, but these contemporary singers individually racked up millions of music video views.

SZA – “Hit Different”

Fans have been waiting patiently for another SZA project since she dropped her debut studio album Ctrl, in 2017. So when the New Jersey native by way of Missouri teamed up with California’s finest, Ty Dolla $ign, it seemed as if the track blew up immediately.

The video was produced by The Neptunes and directed by SZA herself. The young singer can be seen rocking colorful oversized pieces and dancing sultrily on the back of pick-up trucks and such. The video has collected 42,353,378 views on YouTube thus far.

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey are all grown up and are not afraid to show it. The music video for their hit “Do It” from their second studio album, Ungodly Hour, collected 43,439,313 views. The ladies effortlessly rock neutral tones in front of a 90s video style fun mirror.

As Beyonce’s protégées, it’s obvious her Parkwood management company had a hand in the video concept. And we love to see it!

Jhené Aiko – P*$$Y FAIRY (OTW)

Jhené Aiko has been in holding down the R&B space for years but she recently found her footing and her visuals align. She has become synonymous with flaunting her sexuality unapologetically and encourages other women to do the same.

In “P***y Fairy,” Aiko serves Aaliyah vibes, rocking slick long hair and a lively yet chill in-studio dance routine on the side. She gathered 67,115,888 views for this video.

Aiko is amongst the list of nominees for Album of the Year for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Chilombo is her third studio album and started as a freestyle in Hawaii. The album was inspired by her time on the island and it features Tibetian singing bowls for a tranquil effect.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: Jhene Aiko performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE during the 2018 BET Experience on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Chris Brown, Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Chris Brown and Young Thug are controversial characters, to say the least, but they know how to run the numbers ups. The duo collected 78,305,603 for their hit “Go Crazy” which dropped in July. In true Brown fashion, the video features women partying in bathing suits surrounding the singer. And it wouldn’t be a Chris Brown video if he didn’t show off his iconic dance moves.

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

The Weeknd straddles the line between pop and R&B, but his visuals are strong and clear. The Canadian native dropped the video for “Blinding Lights” at the top of the year. It opens with an awkward shot of the artist bleeding from his mouth while flaunting a disturbing laugh. The Weeknd may be the king of dark R&B, and he never lets us forget it. The video has been viewed 320,025,876 times.

