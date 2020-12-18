Eminem apologizes to Rihanna on new song for Chris Brown lyrics

The Detroit-born rap star says he was wrong for making light of domestic violence

Last year Eminem raised eyebrows after lyrics he wrote about Rihanna and Chris Brown’s domestic violence dispute leaked to the public. Now the veteran rapper is finally coming forward to address the controversy in a new track.

According to US Weekly, on Friday, Eminem surprised his die-hard fans with the release of a companion record to January’s Music to Be Murdered By. The project boasts 16 brand-new tracks which include collaborations with DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign, and Sly Pyper. But it’s his song referring to Rihanna that seems to be getting the most attention out of the gate.

“But, me, long as I re-promise, to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna,” the 48-year-old MC raps on his new song “Zeus” which addresses last year’s incident head-on. “For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

Eminem and the 32-year-old Fenty Beauty founder collaborated on “Love the Way You Lie” in 2010, “Numb” in 2012, and “The Monster” in 2013. Their collaborations proved to be so successful that the duo even toured together in the summer of 2014. So when fans found out how he once felt about Rihanna’s previous assault, the betrayal felt that much more intimate.

“Of course I side with Chris Brown,” read the old lyrics from a song that was reportedly recorded during the sessions for Eminem’s 2009 album, Relapse. “I’d beat a b— down too.”

Eminem isn’t the only male collaborator from Rihanna’s past who felt compelled to make a mea culpa regarding Brown. In Dec. 2019, rapper Drake also shared similar sentiments in an interview with Rap Radar.

“Well, I think we both just grew up to the point that person that was kind of in the middle of us is like no longer a part of either of our lives currently, and I have the utmost love and respect for her,” he said in the interview. “I think of her as family more than anything and I felt — I actually had kind of a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him, but I also know how many nights she knows that me and him have both been consumed by this issue, and I think she is a good person with a good heart who would rather see us put the issue to bed than continue like childish s–t that could end up in a serious situation.”

