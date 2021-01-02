Senator Mitch McConnell’s Louisville home vandalized

'Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society,' McConnell said in a statement on Saturday

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell’s home in Louisville, Kentucky was vandalized on Saturday morning.

As reported by WDRB, the message of “Were’s my money?” was spray-painted on the front door of the senator’s home.

The incident comes after McConnell blocked a vote to increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 even after President Donald Trump publicly backed the increase. McConnell argued that a standalone bill for $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans had “no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate.”

LOUISVILLE, KY – NOVEMBER 04: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), gives election remarks next to his wife, Elaine Chao, at the Omni Louisville Hotel on November 4, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. McConnell has reportedly defeated his opponent, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath, marking his seventh consecutive U.S. Senate win. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, McConnell said during a floor speech that the Senate was “not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats’ rich friends who don’t need the help.”

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell told the Louisville Courier-Journal that the incident occurred around 5 a.m. on Saturday with “minor damage of graffiti on a window and door.”

An investigation has begun and the department currently has no suspects.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, McConnell released an official statement calling the vandalism a “radical tantrum” from a “toxic playbook.”

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest,” McConnell said in the statement. “I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not. This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”

“My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum,” the senator continued.

On Friday, the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was vandalized with graffiti and a severed pig's head.

On Friday, the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was vandalized with graffiti and a severed pig’s head. In a photo shared by Maggie VandenBerghe on Twitter, Pelosi’s garage was covered with words saying, “$2k,” “cancel rent,” and “We want everything!”

