Trump suggests Georgia Senate runoffs voting is ‘illegal and invalid’

The outgoing president questions Georgia's voting process as he prepares to convince his base to cast ballots for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Tuesday

It’s a new year, but President Donald Trump has not backed off on his claims that the Nov. 3 election was rigged in the favor of President-elect Joe Biden. Now, he is lumping in the forthcoming Georgia Senate runoffs in his accusations of illegitimate voting.

On Friday, Trump took to social media to continue to exclaim his falsehood that he won the 2020 election, stating that he had enough votes to win multiple swing states.

In a tweet thread, he stated “it must be noted that the State Legislatures were not in any way responsible for the massive changes made to the voting process, rules and regulations, many made hastily before the election, and therefore, the whole state election is not legal or Constitutional.”

….is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections. In Wisconsin, Voters not asking for applications invalidates the Election. All of this without even discussing the millions of fraudulent votes that were cast or altered! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

The outgoing President is referring to mail-in voting as one of the ways that the election results were falsified, claims that the Trump campaign has made without evidence and that have been rejected for consideration in multiple courts. However, he has now turned his sights on the current Senate runoff scheduled Tuesday in Georgia.

He continued, “the Georgia Consent Decree is Unconstitutional & the State Presidential election is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections.”

President Donald Trump (Getty)

According to the New York Times, the consent decree that Trump is posting about is most likely referring to an order, decided back in March between Republican state officials and the Democratic Party, that established how to judge the credibility of absentee-ballot signatures.

As with previous tweets concerning Trump’s voter fraud claims, Twitter has flagged each of the posts with disclaimers saying, “Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election,” as well as, “This claim about election fraud has been disputed.”

Trump will travel to Dalton, Georgia Monday to hold a rally in support of Georgia’s Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. According to Business Insider, a poll from JMC Analytics and Polling puts respective Democratic opponents Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the lead days ahead of election day.

If both Ossoff and Warnock win, the GOP will lose majority control over the Senate chamber.

