Nancy Pelosi’s house found vandalized with graffiti, severed pig’s head

The San Francisco home was left with messages regarding rent and stimulus checks on New Year's Day

On Friday, the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was found vandalized with graffiti and an animal’s head.

A photo of the incident was posted on Twitter by Maggie VanderBerghe.

In the photo, the garage door of the California representative was spray painted black with the words “c rent,” “$2K,” a capital “A” with a circle, similar to the universal logo for anarchy, and the sentence “We Want Everything!”

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: @SpeakerPelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD & spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)… CANCEL RENT… WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am & police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT. pic.twitter.com/LD1jfZIvco — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) January 1, 2021

At the foot of the garage door was a severed pig’s head, surrounded by red paint to apparently signify blood. Pelosi was not in the house in San Francisco at the time of the incident. She was in Washington, D.C.

VandenBerghe’s tweet, which was described as a “breaking exclusive” post at 1:06 p.m. Friday, has received more than 12,000 retweets as of Saturday. She describes herself to be a “Pro Trump Patriot” and “Conservative Creator” looking to expose “Leftist Hypocrisy & Hate.”

As reported by KPIX-TV, police were notified around 2 a.m. about the vandalism. No suspects have been identified. The garage door has since been covered with Black garbage bags.

Audrey Carlson, one of Pelosi’s neighbors, said that the act is counterproductive. “I don’t think that this is a useful way to go about it and it’s a terrible start to this new year, when we are hoping for less anger and hatred than we’ve had to deal with for the last year,” Carlson told the news outlet.

The vandalism seems to signify the frustrations over the coronavirus relief to Americans. According to USA Today, the House of Representatives approved a measure that would increase the initially proposed $600 dollar stimulus checks for qualifying Americans to be increased to $2,000. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked it, putting the increase request in serious doubt, as reported by theGrio.

Several Americans have made an outcry to cancel rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With record numbers of unemployment fluctuating due to business closures, both temporarily and permanently, many have been pleading for months for legislation to cancel rent for residences.

