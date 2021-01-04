‘Soho Karen’ breaks her silence after viral attack, activists call for her arrest: ‘I’m Puerto Rican’

Miya Ponsetto, dubbed 'Soho Karen,' was questioned by a reporter over the weekend

Miya Ponsetto, the woman captured in a viral video wrongly accusing a 14-year-old Black teenager of stealing her iPhone, has now broken her silence as Los Angeles activists continue to call for her arrest.

According to reports, Saturday, Ponsetto, was questioned by a reporter for the first time since her encounter with Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father at the Arlo Hotel in SoHo.

During the December 26th incident, she went after both the teen and his father – a Grammy-winning musician who made it a point to record what took place.

Although the incident took place in New York, west coast activists say that since Ponsetto lives in Los Angeles they believe police in California should take her into custody. To their point, over the weekend the woman was stopped by the media as she was going to McDonald’s in California.

“Do you have any regrets about what happened the other day?” the reporter asked, referencing the outcry to footage that shows her running at 14-year-old Keyon and grabbing him by the waist before tackling him to the ground.

“I’m good,” the young woman now dubbed “Soho Karen” replied. “Have a very good day. Take care of yourself.”

“Are you worried that the police are looking for you?” the reporter pushed. “Are you concerned about the warrant for your arrest? Why did you do it?”

Soho Karen Miya Ponsetto who allegedly attacked 14yr old kid Keyon Harrold jr. over false stolen iPhone is seen at a California McDonalds after fleeing NYC. pic.twitter.com/ymoej4wZyg — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) January 2, 2021

“I’m actually 22, so I don’t know what the problem is here – and I’m also Puerto Rican,” she clarified before once again stating, “Take care of yourself!”

On the same day as this exchange civil rights activists gathered outside LAPD North Hollywood Police Station to call for her arrest. Ponsetto is currently laying low at her family’s $389,000 home in Piru, California.

