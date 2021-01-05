Dr. Dre reportedly suffers brain aneurysm, remains in ICU

Doctors are running a series of tests to determine what caused his brain to start bleeding

Loading the player...

Hip-hop icon Dr. Dre is at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday.

The 55-year-old music mogul was taken to ICU, where he is currently “stable and lucid,” per TMZ. Doctors are running a series of tests to determine what caused his brain to start bleeding. The news comes amid Dre’s contentious divorce battle with his estranged wife, Nicole Young.

Read More: Dr. Dre threatening to call guests who attended wedding to testify in divorce: report

As theGRIO previously reported, the ex couple has two adult children together, while Dre has four other children with other women, including Andre Young, Jr., who died of a drug overdose in 2009.

Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and wife Nicole Young attend the 2016 premiere of Sony Pictures Classics’ “Miles Ahead” in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Young has claimed she “played an important role” in Dre’s career and also contends that she co-owns the trademark to his name, as well as that of his classic 1992 album, The Chronic. She wants a judge to toss the prenuptial agreement she claims she signed under pressure, asserting Dre later tore it up in a romantic gesture, a claim the producer disputes, theGRIO previously reported.

Dre has threatened to subpoena their wedding guests to disprove his estranged wife’s claim that she was “coerced” into signing the prenup. An earlier report on theGrio noted that Young is trying to force three of Dre’s alleged mistresses to spill the tea on his dirty deeds.

The women, all named in the court-filing of the bitter divorce, include: singer Jillian Speer, skin care entrepreneur Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rogers aka Crystal Sierra, who is known as the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop.’

Read More: Dr. Dre’s daughter speaks out, claims father has been absent nearly 20 years

But the three women want no part in the couple’s divorce battle and are fighting Nicole’s efforts to subpoena them as witnesses.

According to Mailonline, Kris LaFan, the lawyer representing the alleged mistresses, filed a motion on October 27, saying the women have no “information relevant to the enforceability” of the premarital agreement.

Young is also requesting $2 million a month in temporary spousal support.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

