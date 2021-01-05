H&R Block acknowledges stimulus mixup, vows payments are coming soon

The IRS began sending out stimulus checks last week

H&R Block acknowledged an issue that will delay some of their customers receiving the second coronavirus stimulus payments.

According to Fox 8, the Internal Revenue Service started issuing payments during the week of Dec. 28 that distributes $600 for individuals, $1,200 for married couples, and an additional $600 for each child who qualifies.

(Credit: H&R Block/social media)

“The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don’t recognize. If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm,” H&R Block said in a statement on Monday.

The company, however, assured customers that payments will be made available soon.

“We have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check or Emerald Card. The money should be there by the end of the day.”

Those who did not receive payments from the first and second payments are able to claim the funds when filing their 2020 taxes in 2021.

So what I've gathered. Some 10-15 million stimulus checks were effected.



On Tuesday, H&R Block followed up with a confirmation that “millions of stimulus payments” were processed to their customers’ bank accounts of their Emerald Prepaid Mastercard and that “direct deposits are on their way.”

H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring. pic.twitter.com/sViPd8GHMz January 5, 2021

People took to social media to voice their opinions and questioned why stimulus money was sent to services like H&R Block. Twitter user @kingmike_j tweeted, “So, if we all got our first stimulus check direct deposit no problems, why then is the IRS sending the money to 3rd party services like Turbo and H&R Block this time for some people?”

