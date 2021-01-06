4 men arrested for attempted burglary of Dr. Dre’s home following aneurysm

The rapper and producer was hospitalized on Monday night

According to the LAPD, four men were arrested for the attempted burglary of Dr. Dre’s home following the news of his aneurysm.

Dr. Dre was hospitalized on Monday night after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm, and according to NBC News, only hours after Dr. Dre was admitted, his home became the target of an “attempted burglary.” Lizeth Lomeli, an LAPD officer, confirmed the news to NBC News, which reports “that around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, LAPD officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary in which suspects were seen “coming over a hill” near the 12700 block of Charon Road in the hills above Brentwood.”

Lomeli also confirmed that “after a short pursuit,” four suspects were arrested for the attempted burglary. The men are currently in custody.

Dre bought the Brentwood estate back in 2014, which the LA Times reported at the time included, “a center hall, a den, a library/study, a gym, a sauna, five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, loggias, covered terraces, balconies and garage space.”

According to the 2014 report, Dre dropped $40 million on the estate, which was previously owned by Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, who bought the property in 2008.

While the investigation of the attempted burglary is ongoing, law enforcement confirmed to TMZ that the “alleged criminals apparently saw Dre was in the hospital,” which was widely reported on multiple media outlets. The news comes after Dr. Dre took to Instagram yesterday to reach out to his fans and confirm his recovery.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” he wrote in the caption.

