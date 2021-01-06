Trump supporters appear to mock Floyd killing in viral video

'We oppose the ideals of white supremacy and white Christian nationalism.'

Shortly after a Washington DC church unfurled a massive Black Lives Matter banner, two Trump supporters re-created George Floyd’s death on the church steps.

Floyd was killed by Minneapois police last May when a white officer crushed the life out of him with his k nee pressed on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes. Cell phone video recorded by a bystander shows that for the first five minutes or so, He can be heard pleading with officers that he can’t breathe, theGRIO reported.

Five minutes into the video, Floyd appears to lose consciousness. The officer still keeps his knee on his neck for an additional three minutes until an ambulance arrives. Floyd was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later.

His death sparked months of protests and Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the nation. Several Trump supporters also mocked the tragedy in disturbing photos shared on social media as part of the ‘George Floyd Challenge.’ On Wednesday, video began circulating online showing two white males reviving the challenge on the steps of the National City Christian Church in Thomas Circle.

The church rolled out the 16-foot BLM banner banner hours before angry MAGA cultists stormed the U.S. Capitol in protest of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

“As followers of Jesus Christ, we reject the president’s call to violence and continue to proclaim that Black Lives Matter,” the church’s interim senior minister, Rev. Dr. Amy Butler, said in a statement Tuesday. “We oppose the ideals of white supremacy and white Christian nationalism, and declare that our church will continue to be a place of peace and healing.”

The church’s Back Lives Matter banner was previously ripped from the fence during a protest, per CNN.

“With thousands of President Donald J. Trump supporters and self-proclaimed white nationalists descending on the streets of the nation’s capital, National City Christian Church will once again, as has been its long-storied history, stand boldly for the civil rights and freedoms of black and brown American people,” the church said in the statement.

