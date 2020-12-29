Canadian artist tributes George Floyd with massive snow sculpture

The giant snow sculpture took 60 hours to complete.

A Canadian visual artist paid tribute to George Floyd by building a massive snow sculpture in his image.

According to CTV News, Quebec City, artist Timothee de Sandro spent an estimated 60 hours to complete the sculpture. He also joked he had borrowed snow from his neighbors to pull off the artwork.

“I selected George Floyd as a symbol because I thought it was the best bet to draw attention and pay homage to all the victims of systemic racial discrimination,” Sandro told the outlet. “Unsuspecting martyrs are known posthumously from a brief snapshot and that ephemerality also reflected by the medium and setting of the artwork, and make people get together before it’s too late, just as we should have as a society for the victims.”

Image via Reddit

This sculpture is one of several art pieces created in homage to Floyd and other victims of police brutality. theGrio reported a statue erected for Breonna Taylor in Oakland, Calif. was recently destroyed.

According to the report, the artist called it “an act of racist aggression,” and continued, “we need to show them we will not stand for it.” The vandalism occurred only two weeks after the statue was installed. It stood in an area known as Latham Square near City Hall. Local police are investigating the crime.

According to theGrio, petitions launched on Change.org for both Taylor and Floyd, as well as Elijah McClain and Ahmaud Arbery, broke website records and became the most-signed petitions of all time.

“2020 has been a historic year in many ways, and it was no different on our platform,” said Michael Jones, managing director of campaigns at Change.org. “Hundreds of millions of Americans came to Change.org to sign petitions on the most critical issues affecting them this year.”

Recently, progress has been made in the trial related to George Floyd’s death. CNN reported prospective jurors were sent a questionnaire asking them if they viewed the footage of Floyd’s death, to weigh in on Black Lives Matter protests and their views on defunding the police and racial discrimination.

Former officer Derek Chauvin faces second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter charges for holding his knee on Floyd’s neck, resulting in his violent death. Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

theGrio reported Judge Peter Cahill ruled cameras would be allowed in the courtroom. State prosecutors argued that recording audio and visuals of the trial would violate court rules and scare away potential witnesses. According to the report, he had granted more extensive video coverage than typically allowed in court rules.

The trial is slated to begin in three months.

