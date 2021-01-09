‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin reveals in-laws died of coronavirus days apart

Hostin, co-host of the ABC show, adds that she plans to get vaccinated

As we moved in 2021, Sunny Hostin, co-host of ABC’s The View, did so without her in-laws.

Hostin announced on Friday’s episode that the parents of her husband had passed away from complications from COVID-19 around the turn of the year, just three days apart from each other.

Hostin, 52, stated that although her husband, Manny Hostin, is an “intensely private” person, both had decided that it was important for her to tell viewers about their loss. His mom, Dr. Maria Jesus, was 79 and his dad, Dr. A. Emmanuel, was 84.

“We are deeply saddened that Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays,” Hostin said. “He lost his father on Dec. 28 and he lost his mother on New Year’s Day, both to COVID.”

Hostin said that the two were both physicians and were “very careful” not to try and contract the virus, opting not to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family.

“And after a lot of contact tracing, we still don’t know how they contracted this virus and this disease,” Hostin continued.

Hostin gave great praise to the staff at Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health-care provider, who treated her in-laws, but “despite all of that, they didn’t make it. COVID is very, very serious. It is not a joke, it is not a hoax.”

Hostin then asked the viewers to take all precautions to avoid contracting the virus, disclosing that her husband has now taken the coronavirus vaccine.

“So please, I beg of you, social distance, wear your mask, wash your hands, and if you get the opportunity to take this vaccine, take it,” Hostin pleaded. “Manny took his first dose; he’s going to take his second dose. I am going to also get vaccinated. We can survive this together, but we must do this do this together.”

