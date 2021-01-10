American Airlines pilot says he will drop Trump supporters in Kansas

An American Airlines pilot on flight 1242 from Washington D.C. to Phoenix threatened to divert his plane to Kansas if passengers didn’t behave.

The Daily Mail reported that Trump supporters who boarded the flight on Friday afternoon from the Regan National Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor were seen on video chanting “USA! USA! USA!”

The pilot spoke on the loudspeaker with a noticeably frustrated voice as he issued a stern warning to the rowdy passengers.

Wow. I’m on a plane full of patriots flying from DC to Phoenix and we started chanting “USA” …and the Captain came on said told us he’d drop us off in Kansas if he had to if we didn’t obey their every single rule.



American Airlines is everything but American.@AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/duFt2W90cc — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 8, 2021

“This is the way it’s gonna be…it’s a four and a half hour flight to Phoenix. We’ll put this plane down in the middle of Kansas and dump people off. I don’t care,” the pilot said. “We will do that if that’s what it takes, so behave, please.”

According to The Daily Mail, an American Airlines spokesperson told the outlet that passengers on the flight refused to wear masks or face coverings at the request of airline staff.

“At American, we take the safety of our customers seriously and we value the trust they place in our team to care for them throughout their journey. Prior to departure from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), the pilot onboard flight 1242 made an announcement emphasizing the importance of following crew member instructions and complying with mandatory face-covering policies,” the spokesperson said.

American Airlines flight 718, a Boeing 737 Max, takes of from Miami International Airport on its way to New York on December 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

United States airlines are increasing security in Washington D.C. following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that lead to five deaths and multiple arrests so far.

On Twitter, Republican political commentator Mindy Robinson tweeted footage from the flight and said, “Wow. I’m on a plane full of patriots flying from DC to Phoenix and we started chanting “USA” …and the Captain came on said told us he’d drop us off in Kansas if he had to if we didn’t obey their every single rule. American Airlines is everything but American.”

If you remember, they were rude to me on the way too there because of my MAGA hat.



Do these companies not understand how many of us there really are? January 9, 2021

She followed up, saying, “If you remember, they were rude to me on the way too there because of my MAGA hat. Do these companies not understand how many of us there really are?”

