Disneyland to become ‘super’ site for vaccine distribution

California has seen 30,000 virus related deaths since the pandemic began a year ago

Loading the player...

Disneyland is opening its doors to the public to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

By the end of the week, the resort located in Anaheim, California will become a “super” site for coronavirus vaccinations and will be able to take in thousands of residents on a daily bases, per CNN.

“I’m proud to have Disneyland Resorts and the City of Anaheim, both in my Fourth District, be the first of the Super POD sites in Orange County,” said Doug Chaffee, a supervisor, per a County of Orange press release. “Residents in my district have been highly impacted by COVID-19. These Super PODs are absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus.”

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Read More: Shonda Rhimes shares Disneyland pass incident that made her move to Netflix

According to KCRA News, hospitalization due to COVID-19 has seen an increase of 5.5 percent in the last 14 days in the state. It has seen over 30,000 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began a year ago.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” said Andrew Do, First District and the acting Chairman. “We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county.”

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

The site will be the first in Orange County and will serve those who fall under Phase 1a, which includes those who are 75-years-and older and health care workers. In order to receive a vaccination, you must make an appointment.

Read More: Justin Simien developing Lando Calrissian series at Disney+

“Coronavirus has brought both a public health crisis and economic devastation,” said Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, per the release. “With this super site, we will begin to overcome both. Every vaccination done in Anaheim will help to save lives and speed the reopening and recovery of our city.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

