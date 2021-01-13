Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Love And Hip Hop’ audition tape resurfaces

The rap star once auditioned for the reality TV franchise

Loading the player...

It looks like before Megan Thee Stallion became everyone’s favorite “hot girl” she almost followed in “WAP” collaborator Cardi B’s footsteps by auditioning to be a cast member on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop franchise.

Read More: Princess Love says Ray J pushing her in pool was ‘my karma’

This week, during the latest installment of Love and Hip Hop’s Secrets Unlocked specials, series fan-faves like Safaree, Yandy Smith, Mendeecees, Erica Mena, Princess Love and Ray J were treated to a rare look at Meg’s audition tape where she did her best to convince producers that she should be on the show.

“It’s Megan Thee Stallion, aka Young Tina Snow, aka the H-Town Hottie. I’m from Houston, Texas and I’m just the best female rapper that’s popping right now,” the then-unknown Megan confidently declared in the clip, foreshadowing her current success.” And on top of that, I’m a full-time college student, OK?”

“Megan Thee Stallion is just gonna become that household name,” she explained. “When you talk about them poppin’ rappers, I’m gonna definitely be in that conversation.”

Did y'all know @theestallion was ALMOST a Love and Hip Hop alum?



Would you have liked to have had a Hot Girl SEASON? 🔥 🌡️ #LHHUnlocked pic.twitter.com/nvlhDfFmUi January 12, 2021

After watching the clip, LHH cast member and fellow rapper Sukihana – who made a cameo in the “WAP” video – was visibly stunned, saying, “That is everything. Y’all fumbled the bag. Y’all should have put her on the show. Watch the overlooked get overbooked.”

“That is manifestation at its finest,” Mena chimed in response to the clip.

Megan Thee Stallion shows her flavor during Billboard Women In Music 2019, (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)

After smashing records with the “Savage” remix, her 2020 collaboration with Queen Bey, last month on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Megan opened up about being mentored by the Carters.

Colbert asked who gave better advice: Beyoncé or Jay-Z?

Megan said that Jay-Z gave advice “the turnt up way” while Beyoncé “says it way nicer.”

She explained further, telling Colbert that Jay-Z will tell her, “Megan, girl you need to be somewhere driving a boat. Turn up. Have a good time. Forget them people.”

On the other hand, Beyoncé, she said, “is just like, ‘Look queen, just rise above.”

Read More: John David Washington addresses criticism of age gap with co-star Zendaya

Megan expressed how much of a fan of Beyoncé she has always been, sharing with Colbert that she remembers seeing Destiny’s Child in concert and how it was “just amazing.” She explained, “Just being from Houston, you have to know what Beyoncé just means to us. She’s like the standard, so being able to just speak to Beyoncé now, I’m like, girl, pat on the back because this is great.”

You can see the full interview below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

