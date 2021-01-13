Regina King amends promise to have 50% of women in projects to include non-binary people

Regina King is addressing a statement she made about hiring more women.

In 2019, when King accepted a Golden Globe Award for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk she promised that moving forward 50% of hires on the projects she produces would be women. But now she is amending her statement to include non-binary people.

“What we were able to accomplish was that well over 50% of our crew were people that did not identify as cis white male[s],” King said in an interview with Insider.

One Night in Miami, King’s feature film directorial debut, is currently in theaters and hits Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

In her effort to make Hollywood more inclusive, King actually exceeded her promise when she realized that not everyone identifies as male or female.

“From the moment of me making that proclamation, if you will, to us actually shooting [One Night in Miami] it’s not respectful to regard everything as male or female,” said King. “So moving forward, as I do still feel having more women in positions behind the camera is important, I have to go beyond that.”

She admits she signed up for a a tough feat but is committed to it.

According to USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative the number of women taking the director’s seat is increasing but between 2007 to 2019 women of color held less than 1% of directing gigs across 1,300 top films.

“[It’s] a challenge I will continue to try to achieve, even as I make adjustments to what that challenge actually is.”

Take a look at the film’s trailer below.

