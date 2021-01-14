Yvonne Orji to develop autobiographical comedy series for Disney+

The 'Insecure' star is set to write and executive produce

Although Insecure is coming to an end next season, it was announced that Yvonne Orji is set to develop an autobiographical comedy series, First Gen, for Disney+.

After sharing her story through humor with her successful HBO comedy special, Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It, Orji is developing a semi-autobiographical series of her own for Disney+. According to Deadline, the series is entitled First Gen and is based on her first-generation American/Nigerian-born upbringing, much of which she highlighted in her special last year.

Deadline reports First Gen is “based on Orji’s personal experiences growing up as a Nigerian immigrant in America. As a child, she’s caught between trying to honor her parents and culture while simultaneously trying to assimilate to American life.”

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 24: Yvonne Orji attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 1 on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

While Orji is set to write and executive produce the series, David Oyelowo, Oprah Winfrey, and Carla Gardini are also executive producing. The series will be a collaboration with Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon Productions.

Yvonne Orji has charmed audiences for years on Insecure as Issa’s best friend, Molly Carter. Orji was recently nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series at last year’s Emmy awards for her portrayal of Molly and has also starred in Night School, Jane the Virgin, and HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show.

We going out with a bang y’all… thanks for rocking with us!! https://t.co/kCZTF1KMNC — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) January 13, 2021

Announced yesterday, Insecure is set to end with a fifth and final season on HBO. Orji herself tweeted about the end of the hit HBO series, writing, “We going out with a bang y’all… thanks for rocking with us!!”

Star and creator of Insecure, Issa Rae, also tweeted about the show’s final season. She wrote, “Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon! #InsecureHBO.”

Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y'all soon! #InsecureHBO https://t.co/3gsoDwSGDR — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 13, 2021

