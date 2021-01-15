Netflix releases trailer for youth football docuseries ‘We Are: The Brooklyn Saints’

The series is helmed by 'The Sentence' director Rudy Valdez

Netflix just dropped a trailer for its latest docuseries, We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, based on a youth football program.

A four-part documentary series set to drop this month, We Are: The Brooklyn Saints is directed by the Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez. Now Netflix has dropped a trailer for the series, highlighting the Brooklyn Saints youth football program and promising to show “another side of Brooklyn.”

The official series synopsis reads, “From Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence), Imagine Documentaries, and Disarming Films comes We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system of coaches and parents rallying behind them. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints’ power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic. Raw and authentic, the pressures of adolescence unfolds in real time as the boys work to propel themselves to a brighter future.”

Netflix is certainly planning on keeping its subscribers entertained in 2021. We Are: The Brooklyn Saints joins a slew of releases during what will be a jam-packed year for the streamer. Netflix will release 70 new feature films this year, promising a new release every single week.

This model is sure to help the streamer compete with the exclusive offerings of HBO Max and Disney Plus, as the streaming wars rage on.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints drops Jan. 29, only on Netflix. Check out the trailer below:

